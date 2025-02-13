"All About Love" play shown at Maksud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Centre (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Maksud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Centre hosted a literary and poetic performance "All About Love" based on the poems of the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva from the book called "Love", Trend reports.

The performance was presented by the team of the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater in a very interesting format. Each actor had his own image, character, and each of them was associated with the poems that were recited with their feelings and emotions. At the same time, Leyla Aliyeva's works were harmoniously embodied in the stage action. The author of the project idea is Anna Ibrahimbeyova.

Among the guests of the evening, which was held in a very cozy and intimate atmosphere, were the head of the Department for Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religion of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, theater director, honored cultural worker Adalet Hajiyev, representatives of art, the public, and the creative intelligentsia.

At the opening, the director of the Maksud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Centre Anna Ibrahimbeyova warmly welcomed the guests, emphasizing that today the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the birth of an outstanding representative of literature, laureate of the State Prize and the orders of Azerbaijan "Shohrat", "Sharaf", "Istiglal", people's writer Maksud Ibrahimbeyov.

The director of the play Raulya Turkkan told Trend about the work on the project: "The play "All About Love" is not just a reflection of the philosophy of love, because the poems of Leyla Aliyeva touched our souls so much that this was reflected in the project. The production involves one man, around whom there are women dedicating heartfelt lines specifically to him. We timed the play to coincide with Valentine's Day."

The play was worked on by: choreography - honored artist Nigyar Rzayeva, assistant director - Yulia Limareva, lighting designer - Kerim Askerov. The roles include honored artists Milana Sokolenko and Inna Imranova, actors Aidan Akhundzade, Ruslan Pavlov and young Aylin Turkkan.

In conclusion, the audience greeted the creative team of the play with a standing ovation.