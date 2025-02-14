Azerbaijani TV channels plot to roll out sign language - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijani TV channels plan to introduce sign language, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan Ismat Sattarov said at a briefing for journalists today, Trend reports.

According to him, starting this year Azerbaijan has been working on amending the law on the use of sign language interpretation on state-run channels.

He noted that the decision will be adopted following the discussion of this law in the Azerbaijani Parliament.

“There is very little sign language interpretation in Azerbaijan. The introduction of sign language interpretation on private channels is possible in the future,” Sattarov emphasized.

