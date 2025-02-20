Azerbaijan's Aghdam city nears completion of new school and kindergarten projects (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, February 20. Construction of the complete secondary school and nursery-kindergarten No.1 in Aghdam city will be finished in 2025, the head of the Education Department of the Karabakh region, Sanan Mansimli, said during a media tour of the city, Trend reports.

According to him, as part of the restoration and reconstruction process carried out by the Azerbaijani state in the liberated territories under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, special attention is paid to the creation of modern innovative educational institutions, and the complete secondary school No. 1, the construction of which is underway, is another example of this.

He pointed out that the three-story school building spans over 4,300 square meters and is designed for 960 seats.

" The construction of the school, the foundation stone for which was laid in May 2021, is planned to be completed in 2025. Along with subject classrooms, physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories, the school will also feature an assembly hall and a gym, eight STEAM rooms, a library, a museum, and two canteens.

Construction of the 160-seat nursery-kindergarten No. 1 began in 2023. The building, which includes a basement and two floors, has a total area of over 2,700 square meters. It will feature various rooms, and create all the necessary conditions for the upbringing and education of children.

The secondary school and kindergarten being built in the city of Aghdam will provide modern education for students who will return to the city as part of the 'Great Return' program," he noted.

Mansimli emphasized that new schools have been commissioned in Shusha, Khankendi, and Fuzuli, as well as in Khojaly and Aghdara districts, which are under the administration of the Karabakh Regional Education Department. Currently, the construction of one school in Aghdara, one in Khojaly, one in Khankendi, and three in Aghdam is nearing completion.

On February 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspected the construction progress of Aghdam City Secondary School No.1 and the ongoing construction of nursery-kindergarten No.1 in the city of Aghdam.

