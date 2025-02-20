Hilton Garden Inn in Aghdam poised to offer employment opportunities - project manager

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, February 20. Over 100 people will be employed at the Hilton Garden Inn in Aghdam, Sinan Rajabli, the project manager of the hotel, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

During a media tour held in Aghdam, Rajabli noted that the Hilton Garden Inn is located near the center of Aghdam.

"The hotel, covering a total area of 2.16 hectares, consists of a three-block building with two, six, and seven floors. The hotel meets the highest modern standards and features 127 rooms with an elegant interior design.

The first floor houses the foyer and a comfortable waiting area. The hotel will also have a conference hall and meeting rooms for various events, a restaurant, and banquet halls. To ensure the health and relaxation of guests, the hotel will include a pool, fitness center, and spa.

The hotel is currently two-thirds of the way to the finish line.

Rajabli highlighted that the development of hotels in the Aghdam region, built to the highest standards, will significantly contribute to the revitalization of Azerbaijan's historical territories. This is another example of the ongoing implementation of social projects in the liberated territories, including Aghdam," he said.

To note, on February 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the ongoing construction of the Hilton Garden Inn in the city of Aghdam.

