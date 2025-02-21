Azerbaijan reveals number of hacker attack-affected state employees in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. A total of 134 employees of 32 state institutions became victims of hacker attacks in Azerbaijan last year, Head of Special Communication and Information Security State Service Tural Mammadov said at the 5th summit meeting of IT heads of state institutions today, Trend reports.

"During the reporting year, a total of 3,798 private accounts associated with state electronic services that were compromised by hackers were registered by us.

Cyber simulation conducted by us in 2024 conditionally targeted 32,206 government and military officials. The tests directed phishing cyber simulation attacks at the selected target groups.

Out of the 32,206 individuals, 2,134 became conditional victims by clicking on fake links. Additionally, 1,012 individuals provided more detailed personal information to the simulated adversary.

Even when we take measures for protection, our data can sometimes be used by even our friends and family for advertising campaigns and other purposes. In this example, the 1,012 individuals who became conditional victims shared data about 654 close individuals with the opposing side," the official added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel