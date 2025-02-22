Azerbaijan's TABIB reveals health condition of recent mine victim in its Khojaly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The condition of the patient who stepped on a mine in Azerbaijan's Khojaly is serious, a source in the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABİB) told Trend.

The source pointed out that Naghi Imanov, born in 1963, was placed in the emergency department of the Barda Central District Hospital on February 21 at around 8:40 (GMT +4).

"The treatment of the patient continues, who has been diagnosed with a lacerating injury, traumatic amputation of the lower third of the right shin, and severe post-hemorrhagic shock. His condition is assessed as critical," the source explained.

To note, Naghi Imanov, a participant of the Karabakh War and recipient of the Order of the Azerbaijan Flag, was injured as a result of a mine explosion. His right leg was amputated below the ankle.

