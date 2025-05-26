Uzbek delegation visits Azerbaijan's Karabakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. A delegation from Uzbekistan, including Chairman of the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Work with Compatriots Abroad Kakhramon Sariev, has visited Karabakh with the support of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora, a source in the diaspora committee told Trend.

The delegation first traveled to the city of Fuzuli, where it visited Mirzo Ulugbek Secondary School No. 1, built as a gift from the Uzbek people.

During the attendance at this school, the delegation was informed about the school’s activities, and the guests presented books to the school.

Then, the delegation went to Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, where it visited Jidir Duzu and other historical sights.

As part of the visit, a meeting was held with Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district.

During the meeting, the history of Shusha and the work carried out there were discussed.

It was emphasized that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is rapidly developing in all areas.

Opinions were exchanged on expanding practical sister-city relations between the cities of Khiva and Shusha. It was noted that special attention is being paid in Shusha to the restoration of the city’s authentic historical appearance and cultural monuments.

The delegation highly appreciated the rapid restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in the city.

The guests then traveled to Khankendi, where they were informed about the ongoing reconstruction and improvement efforts in the city.

