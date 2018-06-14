Ali Ahmadov: Compulsory health insurance to cover all Azerbaijan in coming years

14 June 2018 18:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

In the coming years, compulsory medical insurance will be implemented throughout Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov told reporters on June 14.

He noted that the use of compulsory health insurance as a test project in Yevlakh, Mingachevir and Agdash was successful.

Ahmadov said new bills as well as changes to the laws related to compulsory health insurance will be presented to the parliament in autumn.

"After the adoption of these documents, the use of compulsory health insurance will be possible throughout the territory of Azerbaijan," Ahmadov said.

As for insurance contributions, the Deputy Prime Minister said employed citizens of Azerbaijan will be charged a certain percentage of wages, and unemployed citizens and entrepreneurs will pay contributions in the prescribed amount.

"However, representatives of a number of categories, for example, pensioners, children and disabled people will be exempt from contributions for compulsory health insurance. The state will take over these obligations," said Ahmadov.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Baku responds to step taken by Armenia’s Permanent Mission at UN
Politics 20:30
NBCOs in Azerbaijan may start obtaining loans directly from CBA
Economy news 19:51
Azerbaijan’s Army conducts practical firing from self-propelled artillery systems (PHOTO)
Politics 19:33
Azerbaijan's insurance market sees growth
Economy news 19:12
Banks in Baku to operate in enhanced mode during holidays
Business 18:44
OSCE MG reiterates commitment to helping find peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:25
Azerbaijan reveals metallurgical output value
Economy news 18:06
OSCE talks on possibility of co-chairs’ visit to Azerbaijan in near future
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:57
Deputy PM: Armenian president’s visit to Azerbaijan’s occupied lands illegal
Politics 16:24
Azerbaijan imports mobile devices for over $22.6M
ICT 16:23
Turkic-speaking countries may get own customs zone: Azerbaijani envoy to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:02
Launch of SGC a happy moment for Azerbaijan, EU: Daniilidis
Oil&Gas 15:43
TANAP is one of most strategic projects in region – Turkish MP
Politics 15:12
Tourist flow from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan soars - envoy (Exclusive)
Tourism 14:18
Minister: Azerbaijan supplies natural gas to Turkey at most affordable prices
Oil&Gas 13:44
IGB: All financial issues related to EU likely to be closed soon (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 13:24
Azerbaijan exports large batch of cables to Tajikistan (PHOTO)
Economy news 12:58
Revenues of Azerbaijan’s mobile communication operators increase
ICT 12:50