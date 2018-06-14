Ali Ahmadov: Compulsory health insurance to cover all Azerbaijan in coming years

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

In the coming years, compulsory medical insurance will be implemented throughout Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov told reporters on June 14.

He noted that the use of compulsory health insurance as a test project in Yevlakh, Mingachevir and Agdash was successful.

Ahmadov said new bills as well as changes to the laws related to compulsory health insurance will be presented to the parliament in autumn.

"After the adoption of these documents, the use of compulsory health insurance will be possible throughout the territory of Azerbaijan," Ahmadov said.

As for insurance contributions, the Deputy Prime Minister said employed citizens of Azerbaijan will be charged a certain percentage of wages, and unemployed citizens and entrepreneurs will pay contributions in the prescribed amount.

"However, representatives of a number of categories, for example, pensioners, children and disabled people will be exempt from contributions for compulsory health insurance. The state will take over these obligations," said Ahmadov.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news