Representative of Azerbaijan in WCO appointed to new position

24 July 2018 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Representative of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan to the WCO Dashgyn Aliyev has been appointed to the position of manager for the development of the European region for the next fiscal year, as well as to the position of executive director of the Eurocustoms fund and German customs cooperation fund, the Committee said in a statement July 24.

The WCO organizes its work in six regions, which include 182 countries, the message says. The largest of them is the European region, which unites 52 countries.

One regional development manager is assigned to each region.

At present, Azerbaijan is the only member where the three regional structures of the WTO are functioning - the European regional office for capacity building, the Regional training center and the Regional dog training center.

