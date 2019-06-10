Insurance premiums in Azerbaijan in January-April 2019 revealed

10 June 2019 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

In January-April 2019, insurance companies of Azerbaijan collected premiums worth 265.3 million manats, and the value of insurance payments amounted to 66.7 million manats, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

In the voluntary insurance market, premiums amounted to 176.2 million manats, while payments amounted to 43.4 million manats. In the compulsory insurance market, premiums amounted to 89.1 million manats, while payments amounted to 23.3 million manats.

In January-April this year, 66 percent of contributions in the sector accounted for voluntary insurance, while 34 percent of contributions accounted for compulsory insurance. The share of insurance payments for voluntary types of insurance was 65 percent and for mandatory types it was 35 percent.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ilham Aliyev phones Kazakh President
Politics 19:10
Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of Kazakhstan
Politics 19:04
Azerbaijani female gymnast successfully performs at Grand Prix competitions
Society 18:43
Top 10 insurance companies of Azerbaijan in terms of fees announced
Economy 17:59
Russian Ambassador: Azerbaijan becomes more attractive for Russian tourists
Economy 17:50
MFA: Azerbaijan does not recognize so-called election in South Ossetia
Politics 17:42
Latest
Ilham Aliyev phones Kazakh President
Politics 19:10
Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of Kazakhstan
Politics 19:04
Azerbaijani female gymnast successfully performs at Grand Prix competitions
Society 18:43
Russian Ambassador: Baku and Moscow may use opportunities for linking transport routes
Economy 18:16
Top 10 insurance companies of Azerbaijan in terms of fees announced
Economy 17:59
Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR to commission new filling stations in 2019
Oil&Gas 17:55
Russian Ambassador: Azerbaijan becomes more attractive for Russian tourists
Economy 17:50
IAEA chief worried about rising tension over Iran nuclear issue
Other News 17:48
Turkic Council identifies no problems during Kazakh president election
Economy 17:46