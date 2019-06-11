Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan approves number of documents

11 June 2019 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Tender:

The Cabinet Ministers of Azerbaijan approved the "Procedure for evaluating the effectiveness of the activities of legal entities, the controlling stake of shares (shares) of which belongs to the state”, with the decision having been signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov, Trend reports.

Decision of the Cabinet of Ministers approved the "Standards and rules of corporate governance in joint-stock companies, the controlling stake of which belongs to the state", as well as the "Procedure for granting bonuses to members of the governing bodies of legal entities on a payment system based on the performance of legal entities whose controlling stake is owned by the state".

Amendments to the Procedure may be made in accordance with clause 2.6.1 of the “Provision on the procedure for preparing and adopting regulatory acts of the executive authorities”, approved by decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated August 24, 2002.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani minister: transport sector to continue rapid growth (PHOTO)
Business 11:07
Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan continues to grow
Economy 11:05
Industrial production grows in Baku
Economy 11:01
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia to hold trilateral meeting
Politics 10:47
Central Bank of Azerbaijan confident in short-term inflation forecasts
Business 09:56
MFA: Armenia confirms being invader state by awarding those responsible for death of Azerbaijani soldier
Politics 09:10
Latest
Air transportation of passengers decreasing in Turkey
Turkey 11:45
Tender to purchase digital telephone exchange opens in Turkmenistan
Tenders 11:44
Top 10 insurance companies in Azerbaijan in terms of payments
Economy 11:38
UK PM candidate Harper: I want a new Brexit deal
Other News 11:29
Azerbaijani minister: transport sector to continue rapid growth (PHOTO)
Business 11:07
Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan continues to grow
Economy 11:05
Foreign exchange reserves of Kazakhstan continue to grow
Finance 11:04
Oil rises on stronger financial markets, expectations of extended supply cuts
Other News 11:04
Industrial production grows in Baku
Economy 11:01