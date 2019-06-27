Bitcoin's pullback accelerates, price breaks below $11,000

27 June 2019 22:31 (UTC+04:00)

The most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, surpassed the $12,000-mark on Wednesday for the first time since January 2018, according to trade data, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Bitcoin's pullback accelerated on Thursday as it started to break below $11,000.

In total, the cryptocurrency plummeted by over 15 percent today.

Bitcoin, created in 2008, eventually became the world's most popular cryptocurrency. It was valued at less than $1 US in 2011, but after several explosive price hikes it grew to over $20,000 in 2017. Last year, however, the price of the currency dropped several times, settling below the $5,000 mark.

