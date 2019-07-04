Grain harvest completed on about 800,000 ha of Azerbaijani fields as of July 3

Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan and in this crop year, 1,009,139.8 hectares were allocated for cereals, of which 677,793 hectares for wheat and 331,346.8 hectares for barley, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry.

Grain crops were harvested on a territory of 796,214.6 hectares, including barley (319,897 hectares) and wheat (476,317.5 hectares). As of July 3, 2,557,174.6 tons of grain were harvested in the country, the average yield per hectare was 32.1 centners.

Grain harvesting was completed in the Aghdam, Barda, Bilasuvar, Imishli, Masalli, Saatli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Yevlakh, Zardab and Ujar districts. Barley harvesting is nearing completion in the Aghdash, Kurdamir, Tartar, Neftchala and Fizuli districts.

District

Wheat

Barley

Sown, ha

Harvested, ha

Yield

(in centners)

Sown, ha

Harvested, ha

Yield

(in centners)

Absheron

307

255

18.7

761

718

12.5

Aghdam

12,228

12,228

39.0

2,215

2,215

35.5

Aghdash

4,272.9

4,262

24.9

11,630

11,630

24.1

Aghjabadi

22,503

22,218

35.6

6,672

6,666

32.7

Aghsu

20,038.5

17,230

32.5

16,036

15,740

31.0

Balakan

1,215

937

28.0

457.7

457.7

28.7

Beylagan

11,148

10,666

35.2

1,765

1,765

29.2

Barda

9,041

9,041

44.3

2,601

2,601

38.9

Bilasuvar

13,713

13,713

32.7

14,900

14,900

30.9

Jabrayil

2,430

2,395

35.0

550

550

30.5

Jalilabad

54,907.5

46,222

37.2

4,509.1

4,460

35.2

Fizuli

28,621

28,459

31.6

8,505

8,505

29.0

Goranboy

8,235

8,205

31.0

13,449

13,339

29.0

Goychay

8,740

8,688

31.0

6,851

6,847

30.5

Hajigabul

25,925

8,789.7

23.8

11,008

9,967

30.0

Imishli

12,715.5

12,715.5

38.7

6,322

6,322

34.2

Ismayilli

23,200

10,503

37.8

6,173

6,027

31.7

Kurdamir

18,120

18,015

34.5

29,926

29,926

33.3

Gakh

10,934

9,837

29.5

2,881

2,881

26.2

Gazakh

8,305

5,917

36.6

4,250

4,197

24.7

Masalli

7,496

7,496

23.2

2,786

2,786

21.4

Neftchala

7,982

7,792.2

33.2

31,404

31,404

27.5

Oghuz

11,969

10,700

31.0

4,118

4,100

30.8

Saatli

19,044

19,044

42.9

5,822

5,822

36.2

Sabirabad

15,536

15,536

41.1

9,600

9,600

37.7

Salyan

6,817

6,817

41.8

9,917

9,917

34.9

Samukh

5,941

5,926

32.6

3,681.5

3,676

35.3

Siyazan

3,788

2,233

33.3

2,516

2,494

27.5

Shaki

45,961.8

30,980

35.9

21,626.3

21,580

34.3

Tartar

7,087.9

6,943

41.7

3,815

3,815

33.7

Ujar

7,390

7,390

29.6

7,716

7,716

26.7

Yevlakh

6,630.6

6,630.6

34.6

5,082.5

5,082.5

28.5

Zardab

12,986

12,986

34.3

5,730

5,730

30.6

(1 centner or quintal = 100 kilograms)

Harvesting in other districts is also being carried out in line with schedule.

