Grain harvest completed on about 800,000 ha of Azerbaijani fields as of July 3

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan and in this crop year, 1,009,139.8 hectares were allocated for cereals, of which 677,793 hectares for wheat and 331,346.8 hectares for barley, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry.

Grain crops were harvested on a territory of 796,214.6 hectares, including barley (319,897 hectares) and wheat (476,317.5 hectares). As of July 3, 2,557,174.6 tons of grain were harvested in the country, the average yield per hectare was 32.1 centners.

Grain harvesting was completed in the Aghdam, Barda, Bilasuvar, Imishli, Masalli, Saatli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Yevlakh, Zardab and Ujar districts. Barley harvesting is nearing completion in the Aghdash, Kurdamir, Tartar, Neftchala and Fizuli districts.

District Wheat Barley Sown, ha Harvested, ha Yield (in centners) Sown, ha Harvested, ha Yield (in centners) Absheron 307 255 18.7 761 718 12.5 Aghdam 12,228 12,228 39.0 2,215 2,215 35.5 Aghdash 4,272.9 4,262 24.9 11,630 11,630 24.1 Aghjabadi 22,503 22,218 35.6 6,672 6,666 32.7 Aghsu 20,038.5 17,230 32.5 16,036 15,740 31.0 Balakan 1,215 937 28.0 457.7 457.7 28.7 Beylagan 11,148 10,666 35.2 1,765 1,765 29.2 Barda 9,041 9,041 44.3 2,601 2,601 38.9 Bilasuvar 13,713 13,713 32.7 14,900 14,900 30.9 Jabrayil 2,430 2,395 35.0 550 550 30.5 Jalilabad 54,907.5 46,222 37.2 4,509.1 4,460 35.2 Fizuli 28,621 28,459 31.6 8,505 8,505 29.0 Goranboy 8,235 8,205 31.0 13,449 13,339 29.0 Goychay 8,740 8,688 31.0 6,851 6,847 30.5 Hajigabul 25,925 8,789.7 23.8 11,008 9,967 30.0 Imishli 12,715.5 12,715.5 38.7 6,322 6,322 34.2 Ismayilli 23,200 10,503 37.8 6,173 6,027 31.7 Kurdamir 18,120 18,015 34.5 29,926 29,926 33.3 Gakh 10,934 9,837 29.5 2,881 2,881 26.2 Gazakh 8,305 5,917 36.6 4,250 4,197 24.7 Masalli 7,496 7,496 23.2 2,786 2,786 21.4 Neftchala 7,982 7,792.2 33.2 31,404 31,404 27.5 Oghuz 11,969 10,700 31.0 4,118 4,100 30.8 Saatli 19,044 19,044 42.9 5,822 5,822 36.2 Sabirabad 15,536 15,536 41.1 9,600 9,600 37.7 Salyan 6,817 6,817 41.8 9,917 9,917 34.9 Samukh 5,941 5,926 32.6 3,681.5 3,676 35.3 Siyazan 3,788 2,233 33.3 2,516 2,494 27.5 Shaki 45,961.8 30,980 35.9 21,626.3 21,580 34.3 Tartar 7,087.9 6,943 41.7 3,815 3,815 33.7 Ujar 7,390 7,390 29.6 7,716 7,716 26.7 Yevlakh 6,630.6 6,630.6 34.6 5,082.5 5,082.5 28.5 Zardab 12,986 12,986 34.3 5,730 5,730 30.6