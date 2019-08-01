Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister: Azerbaijan sees increase in yield for this year

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

This year, cereals were harvested from an area of ​​1,012,000 hectares, with wheat having been harvested from a 670,000-hectare area, and barley from a 342,000-hectare area, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said at a meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev and related to the socio-economic sphere, Trend reports.

“Numerous requests were being received from farmers about logistical support every year. As a result of the work of the dislocation system (particularly of the use of modern equipment), the installation of GPS systems and their proper dislocation, the harvesting of grain crops this year ended 20 days earlier than usual. The yield also increased this year," the minister said.

"Compared to the previous year, the harvest from each hectare was two centners more on average. Along with this, the main upcoming task is linked to the development of cotton growing. Cotton harvesting will begin in August," he added.

According to him, farmers will be fully provided with equipment and everything necessary.

"One of the main tasks is the promotion of agriculture. To date, more than 300,000 farmers have been registered in the electronic system of agriculture. Subsidies will be issued in an electronic format starting January 2020. This system will also allow us to plan and forecast the planting and harvesting by farmers in advance. This way, farmers are obliged to provide their work plans," he noted.

"Besides this, preparatory work regarding the use of a system of subsidies is currently underway. This will serve to increase employment and productivity, and improve food security and our country's export potential in the field of agriculture,” he concluded.

