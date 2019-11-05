Head of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank talks manat rate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank Elman Rustamov has clarified the issue of the manat rate at the discussion of Azerbaijan’s draft state budget for 2020 in the parliament Nov. 5, Trend reports.

Rustamov noted that next year the main task is to ensure macroeconomic stability.

The chairman added that next year price stability and the sustainability of the manat rate will be in the spotlight.

“The ratio of the manat to foreign currency has been stable for the third year in a row,” Rustamov added.

