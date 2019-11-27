ILO: Azerbaijan taking decisive steps to achieve Sustainable Development Goals

27 November 2019 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan is taking decisive steps to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said Deputy Director of Decent Work Technical Support Team and Country Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Kholoud Al-Khaldi, Trend reports Nov. 27.

Kholoud Al-Khaldi made the remarks at a conference on the results of the project “Growing progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals through the promotion of decent labor and inclusive economic growth in Azerbaijani villages and cities.”

The deputy director added that if there were no support from the Azerbaijani government, ILO wouldn’t be able to successfully implement projects in the country.

“The results of the project allow us to say that Azerbaijan is taking decisive steps to achieve SDGs,” Al-Khaldi said. “For this, research on labor activity, removal of barriers to decent work and development of institutional cooperation is very important.”

The deputy director noted that the ILO member states will continue to support Azerbaijan in order to achieve SDGs by 2030.

“Azerbaijan has been one of the first countries to adopt the SDGs,” Al-Khaldi added. “We will continue to support Azerbaijan in achieving progress and success, as well as SDGs by 2030.”

