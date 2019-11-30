Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency continues measures to ensure food safety (PHOTO)

30 November 2019 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Tural Gadjiyev – Trend:

The Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AFSA) holds meetings with business entities operating at all stages of food production, said Deputy Chairman of the AFSA Balarahim Guliyev, Trend reports on Nov. 29.

Guliyev made the remark at the meeting held with owners of catering facilities in Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the subjects of entrepreneurship were given a number of recommendations in the direction of elimination of discrepancies found in public catering facilities during monitoring.

According to the current legislation, products produced in the country should be sold after receiving a document from the state register on the registration of the manufacturer, and imported products - after issuing a certificate on food safety products.

However, during the monitoring, AFSA found violations of these instructions, sanitary and hygienic norms, principles of commodity neighborhood, as well as requirements for marking products.

It was noted that owners of the food facilities should follow these instructions.

The entrepreneurs were instructed to take measures to eliminate cases of violation of consumer rights.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency continues measures to ensure food safety (PHOTO)
  • Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency continues measures to ensure food safety (PHOTO)
  • Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency continues measures to ensure food safety (PHOTO)
  • Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency continues measures to ensure food safety (PHOTO)
  • Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency continues measures to ensure food safety (PHOTO)
  • Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency continues measures to ensure food safety (PHOTO)
Related news
SOCAR Trading to provide Azerbaijani oil to Vietnam refinery
Oil&Gas 12:59
Georgia increases tea imports from Azerbaijan
Business 12:59
13 political parties to take part in municipal elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 12:59
Azerbaijan cuts medicines imports from Georgia by almost four times
Business 12:54
Minister: Azerbaijan fully ready for natural gas transportation
Oil&Gas 12:34
BP: TANAP will help Turkey ensure its supply security
Oil&Gas 12:32
Latest
UK will look at conditions placed on people like London attacker
Europe 13:09
SOCAR Trading to provide Azerbaijani oil to Vietnam refinery
Oil&Gas 12:59
Georgia increases tea imports from Azerbaijan
Business 12:59
13 political parties to take part in municipal elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 12:59
CPC-Kazakhstan, CPC-Russia announce tender to purchase uninterruptible power supplies
Tenders 12:57
Azerbaijan cuts medicines imports from Georgia by almost four times
Business 12:54
Minister: Azerbaijan fully ready for natural gas transportation
Oil&Gas 12:34
BP: TANAP will help Turkey ensure its supply security
Oil&Gas 12:32
Georgia receives over $4B from US in past 28 years
Finance 12:31