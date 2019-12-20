Law 'On Food Safety' to be submitted to relevant Azerbaijani structures

20 December 2019 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The law "On Food Safety" will be submitted to the Azerbaijani relevant structures soon, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli said.

Tahmazli made the remarks in Baku at the 2nd Republican Forum of Foreign Trade Participants, Trend reports on Dec. 20.

“In accordance with the conclusions of the structures represented in the government, various public organizations, entrepreneurs, as well as international experts, a perfect bill has been created,” the chairman said.

"The document will stipulate the indicators of vegetable and animal products which are exported by Azerbaijan, as well as other products,” Tahmazli added. “That is, the veterinary, phytosanitary and other indicators will be stipulated in one document."

Baku is hosting the 2nd Republican Forum of Foreign Trade Participants on Dec. 20. The forum is attended by Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov, Chairman of the Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli as well as other officials and about 900 entrepreneurs.

