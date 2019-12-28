Sowing of winter crops covering over 1 million hectares completes in Azerbaijan

28 December 2019 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

A meeting dedicated to the situation with the provision with pesticides for 2020 and the upcoming challenges was held at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Agro Services Agency, research institutes, as well as local and foreign specialists operating in the companies importing pesticides attended the event.

“Grain growing plays a strategic role in ensuring the food security of the country's population and is constantly in the spotlight,” Head of the crop production monitoring department under the ministry Rafayil Guliyev said.

“Despite adverse weather conditions, cereals were sown in the optimal period in autumn, that is, from October throughout November all over the country,” head of the department added. “As of December 27, 2019, wheat was sown on a 630,000-hectare-area, barley - on a 362,000-hectare-area and triticale – on a 20,000-hectare-area.”

"The preparatory work for plowing and sowing has been launched earlier this year,” Guliyev said. “Some 450,000 hectares of land were plowed from July through August, which is two times more than last year. Some 55,000 tons of fertilizers were used in the arable land. The preference was given to alternate plowing.”

"This method was used on 35-40 percent of arable fields during the sowing of grain,” the head of the department said. “Moreover, despite adverse weather conditions, abnormally warm weather, severe drought and lack of water for irrigation, irrigation work has already been completed on 50 percent of the sown area."

Guliyev added that along with the application of innovative technologies to achieve high yields, one of the main tasks facing economic entities and farmers is the proper organization of the fight against agricultural pests and diseases.

“The importance of choosing and using of pesticides, which allow to fight weeds in the sown fields, was also stressed during the meeting,” the head of the department said.

The event participants were thoroughly informed about the use of new pesticides in the fight against diseases and pests, the rules of technical safety when working with them, the fundamental principles of the transition to an integrated fight against diseases and pests and the use of new innovative technologies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan discloses number of farmers registered in e-agriculture information system
Business 8 December 12:34
Azerbaijan discloses another mechanism of preferential financing for SMEs
Economy 8 December 12:14
Azerbaijan reaches record cotton production level
Business 25 September 19:41
Mobile sale of mineral fertilizers provided for 977 farmers in Azerbaijan
Business 24 September 17:07
Uzbek government to cancel regulation of prices for agricultural products
Business 16 September 15:55
Kazakhstan starts harvesting of sugar beet samples
Business 6 September 12:33
Latest
Iran's NIDC announces tender to buy Brandt centrifuge, Derrick mud cleaner
Tenders 18:06
Goods worth over $500M sold at Iran Mercantile Exchange
Business 18:01
Iranian National Development Fund allocates $48 billion for private sector projects
Business 17:58
Iran to export oil from west of Karun river
Oil&Gas 17:58
Iranian steel companies sell goods under other names to avoid US sanctions
Business 17:55
Turkmenistan's bank introduces internet banking services
Finance 17:50
Bakcell, “ASAN Letter” organize New Year celebration for children suffering from leukemia (PHOTO)
Society 17:49
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana transports relatives of those injured in Bek Air's crash for free
Transport 17:48
Expert talks Iran's steps related to JCPOA
Nuclear Program 17:41