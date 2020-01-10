Azerbaijan suspends import of poultry meat from Poland

10 January 2020 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified bird flu of high pathogenicity in Poland’s Lublinsk and Velikopolsk administrative provinces, Trend reports via Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency.

“A decision was made to temporarily suspend the import of live poultry and poultry products from the administrative territories of Poland, where bird flu of high pathogenicity was registered. Also, to strengthen control measures, an appeal was made to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan due to the disinfection of vehicles at customs checkpoints arriving to the country from Poland, or passing through these territories,” the agency said.

