Centers of Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs to begin to operate in 2020

The Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) held 23 trainings, nine online educational events, seven seminars, two round tables and other events to improve knowledge, skills and professional level of entrepreneurs in Baku and the country's districts in 2019, Trend reports on Jan. 10 referring to the agency.

Over 8,000 entrepreneurs participated in the events under the topics such as business development, financial literacy, corporate governance, sales and marketing, partnership of public and private sectors and others.

The Agency collaborated with the state and international agencies, business associations and NGOs as part of the events in which local and foreign experts have been involved.

As reported, 38 entrepreneurs and managers attended the courses on improving skills at enterprises in Germany as part of the Azerbaijan-Germany program in 2019.

In total, 422 entrepreneurs and managers took advantage of the program. Furthermore, about 40 entrepreneurs and managers will attend the courses in Germany this year. Also in 2020, a training platform, which will operate online, is planned to be launched.

In addition, the centers for the development of small and medium-sized businesses will begin to operate in the country.

