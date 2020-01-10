Centers of Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs to begin to operate in 2020

10 January 2020 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) held 23 trainings, nine online educational events, seven seminars, two round tables and other events to improve knowledge, skills and professional level of entrepreneurs in Baku and the country's districts in 2019, Trend reports on Jan. 10 referring to the agency.

Over 8,000 entrepreneurs participated in the events under the topics such as business development, financial literacy, corporate governance, sales and marketing, partnership of public and private sectors and others.

The Agency collaborated with the state and international agencies, business associations and NGOs as part of the events in which local and foreign experts have been involved.

As reported, 38 entrepreneurs and managers attended the courses on improving skills at enterprises in Germany as part of the Azerbaijan-Germany program in 2019.

In total, 422 entrepreneurs and managers took advantage of the program. Furthermore, about 40 entrepreneurs and managers will attend the courses in Germany this year. Also in 2020, a training platform, which will operate online, is planned to be launched.

In addition, the centers for the development of small and medium-sized businesses will begin to operate in the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Centers of Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs to begin to operate in 2020
  • Centers of Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs to begin to operate in 2020
Related news
Intensive training of cadets of Azerbaijan Military Academy underway (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 20 December 2019 19:35
Azerbaijan’s agency begins selection of participants in business incubators
Business 13 December 2019 16:41
Azerbaijan pays great attention to female entrepreneurship
Business 13 December 2019 10:59
Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of SMEs, Young Entrepreneurs Network PU sign MoU
Business 10 December 2019 14:23
Tax benefits for young entrepreneurs expected in Azerbaijan
Business 10 December 2019 14:19
Azerbaijan discloses another mechanism of preferential financing for SMEs
Economy 8 December 2019 12:14
Latest
Pakistan interested in expanding business ties with Turkmenistan
Business 17:42
President Ilham Aliyev: Renewable energy is one of energy sector priorities for us today
Politics 17:41
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy gas analyzers
Tenders 17:24
Children Hotline service supported by Azercell received 5,061 queries throughout 2019
Society 17:14
Azerbaijan's Azneftmash to export engineering products to Europe
Finance 16:59
Saudi Arabia supports Turkmenistan in implementation of TAPI gas pipeline project
Oil&Gas 16:57
Hungary's central bank renews currency swap deal with China's central bank
Europe 16:56
Italy in EU talks over Popolare Bari rescue plan
Europe 16:55
Spanish Paradores intends to create hotels in Uzbekistan's historical places
Business 16:52