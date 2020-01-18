Azerbaijan participates in International Green Week exhibition in Berlin (PHOTO)

18 January 2020 21:09 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

Trend:

Under the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), Azerbaijani companies participate in the 85th traditional exhibition International Green Week that opened in Germany’s Berlin city on January 17, Trend reports via Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy.

The Azerbaijani exposition is located on an area of 98 square meters. It presents 180 types of products of 11 participating companies.

Over 1,500 companies from more than 70 countries participate in the exhibition.

Minister of Economy Inam Karimov and the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Ramin Hasanov attended at the opening of Azerbaijan’s exposition.

Within the framework of exhibition, the parties become familiar with the products of Azerbaijani companies, and held several meetings.

International Green Week is one of the largest agricultural exhibitions of the world that held in the famous Messe Frankfurt complex.

For the first time, the exhibition was held 94 years ago in 1926.

Azerbaijan is presented for the 12th time in the exhibition.

