Azerbaijan’s Standard Insurance company presents new customer service subdivision

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Yusif Aghayev - Trend:

As part of the ongoing institutional reforms and in order to continuously improve the quality of customer service, Azerbaijan’s Standard Insurance company has created a new subdivision - the Multifunctional Information Center, Trend reports Feb. 13 referring to the company.

The structure of the new subdivision has been determined and employees have been recruited, according to the report.

The main activities of the Multifunctional Information Center include promptly responding to incoming calls, their processing and providing feedback with the relevant branches and departments of the company, depending on the nature of incoming messages.

All employees of the created subdivision underwent the necessary training courses to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction and optimization of the company’s activities.

Employees of the Multifunctional Information Center are ready to receive incoming calls via multi-channel hotline number +99412930 in a round-the-clock mode.

Standard Insurance OJSC was established in 2002 as a full-fledged insurance company operating in the non-life insurance segment.

To this date, the company has a license to carry out 4 compulsory and 24 voluntary types of insurance.

It was earlier reported that Kamran Babayev was appointed Chairman of the Executive Board of Azerbaijan’s Standard Insurance OJSC Feb. 1, 2020.

There are 22 insurance companies and one reinsurance company in Azerbaijan.