Azerbaijan launches Business Incubation Center in Khachmaz district (PHOTO)

Business Incubation Center for youth and women has been launched in the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz district, Trend reports.

The Center was created with the aim to support entrepreneurial initiatives in the Guba-Khachmaz economic region, creating new business and employment opportunities, and expanding the scope of state support to entrepreneurs.

The Center provides services for the preparation of business projects, consultations in connection with access to financial resources and financial management and other services.

The Agency for the Development of SMEs announced a competition in December 2019, during which 35 persons were selected for activity in the field of production and services.

At business incubators, young people who want to start an entrepreneurial activity are provided with an office with the necessary equipment. Consulting and information services are rendered for preparing investment projects and business plans, as well as organizing and managing the business.