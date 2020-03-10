Azerbaijan reveals prices for beekeeping products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.10

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Some 5,781 tons of honey, 156.1 tons of wax, 15.8 tons of propolis, 14.1 tons of bee bread and 609.7 kg of royal jelly were obtained from 542,800 bee families in 31,041 farms in Azerbaijan in 2019, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan State Statistics Committee on March 10.

The average cost of a kilogram of honey was 25.1 manat ($14.7), wax - 13 manat ($7.6) propolis - 129.5 manat ($76.1), bee bread - 77.7 manat ($45.7), and of 1 gram of royal jelly - 4.1 manat ($2.4).

In accordance with the decree of the president of Azerbaijan No. 3747 dated March 5, 2018, on stimulating the development of beekeeping in Azerbaijan, an individual subsidy for beekeeping was established for each bee family in the amount of 10 manat ($5.9), which had a positive impact on the development of beekeeping in the country.

Thus, compared to 2017, in 2019, the number of bee families increased by 271,100 tons, and honey production - by 2,738.2 tons. In general, during 11 years after the adoption of the law on beekeeping in Azerbaijan, honey production in the country has grown by 4.1 times, the number of bee families - 3.8 times, and the number of bee families per beekeeping farm - from 11.1 to 17.5.

The development of beekeeping plays a key role both in terms of providing employment in rural areas and in the growth of income of the population.