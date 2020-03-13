Minister: Travel expenses of budgetary organizations to be reduced in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

Travel expenses of budgetary organizations will be reduced in Azerbaijan, said the country's Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Trend reports.

He was commenting on how coronavirus will affect Azerbaijan’s state budget.

“Global economy has seen a number of trade wars. I hope that the current ongoing trade war will soon end and its completion will be observed by a certain agreement. As a result the situation and the oil prices will stabilize. There are both sellers and purchasers at the oil market and both parties are looking not to lose during this process. This is why a great number of work will depend on the prices. I hope that the process will not be long," Sharifov said.

"As for the issues related to coronavirus, there is no doubt that the global economy has been affected. China suffered the greatest loss. However now we are receiving positive information. Chinese government believes that the coronavirus spreading will end before the end of June in China. Other countries are also taking necessary measures. Azerbaijan also is taking operative measures which is why there are little cases of coronavirus infection,” Sharifov said.