Kristall Plus CJSC begins medical alcohol production in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27

Trend:

Kristall Plus CJSC has begun production of medical alcohol in Azerbaijan with the support of Azerbaijan's Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), the Agency told Trend.

The Agency said that the corresponding state support was provided to the company in this sphere.

Medical alcohol manufactured by Kristall Plus CJSC is packed in containers of various volumes, and has already gone on sale. The capacity of the enterprise is 20,000 liters of medical alcohol per day. Products are made from domestic raw materials.

To meet the population’s need for medical alcohol amid the coronavirus pandemic, a number of local enterprises turned to the Agency to start production of medical alcohol. The Agency highly appreciates the initiative of the private sector, and provides consulting services to business entities, as well as renders support for coordination with relevant government agencies.

Kristall Plus UAB that has been operating since 2004, specializes in the production of various wines and spirits.