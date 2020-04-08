ATMs in Azerbaijan not to charge fees on social payments - minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

During the quarantine period in Azerbaijan, the ATMs won't charge fees related to social payments, Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said.

The minister made the remark at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to him, an agreement has been reached with banks in this regard.

"Previously, certain fees were charged on citizens. However it was agreed not to charge the interests on social payments. Thanks to this, people will be able to cash out at the nearest ATMs regardless of the bank to which they belong," Babayev said.