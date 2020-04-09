Cabinet of Ministers: Medical masks in Azerbaijan not to rise in price (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published on 18:37, April 8)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

Medical masks will not rise in price in Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku during the briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 8, Trend reports.

The spokesperson said that the demand for medical masks has grown in the country.

“In the context of a market economy, demand determines the supply. The situation in the country shows that prices can rise. However, the state is doing everything possible to prevent this from happening. Therefore, increase in prices is out of the question. To regulate this, the production should be increased,” Mammadov noted.

“Moreover, we are required to stay at home under a special quarantine regime. If people stay at home, the need for masks and rubbing alcohol will decrease. If demand decreases, then prices will not rise. At present, the state is doing everything to prevent the price of rubbing alcohol and medical masks from rising,” said the spokesperson.