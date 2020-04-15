Exchange rate for US dollar, euro significantly increases in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has updated the currency rates for the second time this week, which has not happened since August 2019 , Trend reports citing the data of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

New exchange rates from April 16: the dollar rose by 427 soums and now costs 10,121 soums, the euro rose by 512 soums and costs 11,111 soums, the ruble rose by seven soums and costs 139 soums.

Uzbek soum is also weakening at the currency exchange. During the bidding on April 15, the euro rose by 404 soum, while the US dollar - by 328 soum.

Commercial banks started buying and selling the US dollar for 10,000 soums.

Earlier, the Central Bank said that the slowdown in trade and investment operations, against the background of measures taken both in the countries led to a simultaneous reduction in imports and exports, and consequently, reduced activity in the domestic currency market.

According to the Central Bank, the probability of a sharp devaluation of the national currency remains low, and according to preliminary forecasts, in the short and medium term, the dynamics of the Uzbek soum exchange rate will be formed close to its fundamental trend with minor fluctuations.

Previously, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan cut the interest rate by one percentage point and set it at 15 percent per annum.

