Transplantation of tobacco seedlings to fields starts in Azerbaijan's Zagatala district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

Trend:

The process of transplanting tobacco seedlings to the fields from the greenhouses of the center for the production and processing of tobacco, owned by Azertutun LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation (AIC) OJSC, has begun in Azerbaijan’s Zagatala district, Trend reports.

Tobacco seedlings are being transported to the field with usage of special equipment of Azertutun.

In 2019, Azertutun LLC sowed tobacco of Virginia type on a total area of 410.2 hectares in the Zagatala district.

The center for the production and processing of tobacco received 2,560 tons of tobacco leaves from manufacturers. After drying in special chambers of the tobacco leaf processing center, 407,588 kilogram of dry tobacco were obtained.