Food safety certificates turn to electronic format in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Ilhama Isabalayeva-Trend:

The food safety certificates to the imported food products, packaging materials and products in contact with food will be issued only through the Automated Food Safety Information System (AFSIS) from June 1, Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency told Trend.

"The Agency has already conducted video trainings with most businesses in this regard. Furthermore, video recordings were sent to those businesses that did not participate in the video trainings in electronic format," said the agency.

The entrepreneurs will be able to obtain food safety certificates electronically from their personal offices by applying to the Agency through AFSIS directly from their workplaces.