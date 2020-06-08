Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce assesses Uzbekistan's measures to combat COVID-19

Economy 8 June 2020 13:18 (UTC+04:00)
Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce assesses Uzbekistan's measures to combat COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI France Russie) held a web conference with the management of Uzbek Foreign Investment Agency, Trend reports with reference to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The conference was attended by specialists from the Trade Representation of Kazakhstan in Russia, AZPROMO (Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation), French Schneider Electric company, Danone Kazakhstan and Russian Kesarev Consulting LLC.

For the event, Kesarev Consulting LLC prepared an overview of the economic situation in the countries under discussion, the market situation and the most vulnerable and affected sectors of the economy from the coronavirus pandemic. It was noted that the leadership of the countries applies various approaches, mechanisms and models to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The representative of the consulting company stressed that tension is expected in Uzbekistan due to the growth in the number of unemployed, return of labor migrants and drop in remittances from abroad by 35 percent compared to last year.

The leadership of the Agency for Foreign Investment Attraction of Uzbekistan provided information on the program of measures to combat the pandemic and measures to support the population and business by the state. It was noted that the Government of Uzbekistan established a Republican Anti-Crisis Commission and Republican Headquarters to support exporters and entrepreneurs.

In addition, the Agency noted the creation of Anti-crisis Fund under the Ministry of Finance of Uzbekistan (with a budget of $1 billion), and the introduce of special privileges to support entrepreneurs, economic entities, such as six-month deferral on payment of several types of tax and suspense of the increased tax rates on unused production areas.

In addition, a representative of Schneider Electric said that the Uzbek government is taking measures to organize uninterrupted logistics supply of equipment and raw materials, which allowed the French company to reduce costs during the pandemic.

At the end of the web conference, participants exchanged contacts and noted productivity of meetings in this format.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia continues to expand gas supply network
Georgia continues to expand gas supply network
Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce assesses Uzbekistan's measures to combat COVID-19
Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce assesses Uzbekistan's measures to combat COVID-19
Turkey discloses data on cargo movement via its Samsun port
Turkey discloses data on cargo movement via its Samsun port
Loading Bars
Latest
Georgia continues to expand gas supply network Oil&Gas 13:19
Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce assesses Uzbekistan's measures to combat COVID-19 Economy 13:18
Iran's aluminum ingot production increases Business 13:13
Iran discloses volume of purchased wheat Business 13:12
Turkmenistan announces data on production in agro-industrial sector Turkmenistan 13:10
Turkey discloses data on cargo movement via its Samsun port Turkey 13:06
Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets exchange rates for June 9-15 Finance 12:51
Canadian B2Gold to implement investment project in Uzbekistan Business 12:48
German cabinet plans meeting on Friday to implement stimulus package Europe 12:47
Uzbekistan may establish its first tobacco cluster Business 12:41
Azerbaijani investment company talks OPEC+ statements, boosted Brent price Finance 12:38
Turkey discloses volume of cargo movement via its Kocaeli port Turkey 12:35
Iran announces enterprises to be established in Razavi Khorasan Province Business 12:35
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers talks re-introduction of hard quarantine Society 12:32
Gold, silver prices decline in Azerbaijan on June 8 Finance 12:27
Plus500 shares fall 10% after big revenue hit from client trading wins Israel 12:23
Oil, gas production in Turkmenistan exceeds forecasts Oil&Gas 12:21
Volume of gasoil shipment through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 12:17
Azerbaijani Ministry thanks citizens for staying home during weekend Society 12:16
Nar Customer Services will serve subscribers during strict quarantine regime Society 12:07
Kazakhstan postpones resuming flights with Azerbaijan Transport 12:07
Azerbaijani MP: Some people still don't deem necessary to wear masks Politics 12:04
Turkey-Kyrgyzstan trade turnover reduces Turkey 11:59
Turkish ministry unveils data on cargo shipment through local Trabzon port Turkey 11:57
Iran discloses amount of export from Hamadan Province Business 11:57
Intercity transport resumes operation in Georgia Transport 11:51
Turkmenistan announces its GDP growth data Finance 11:45
Georgia's COVID-19 cases climb to 810 Georgia 11:41
Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee on Regional Affairs to hold meeting Politics 11:39
Baku residents to receive pensions in preferential order Society 11:27
Petrochemical plant put into operation in Iran Business 11:05
German industrial output posts record plunge in April due to coronavirus outbreak Europe 11:02
Ryanair boss O'Leary says: We'll fly through UK's 'rubbish' quarantine Europe 11:01
Azerbaijan's import of steel from Turkey slightly down Turkey 10:50
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment through its Eregli port Turkey 10:47
China, UK buy cotton yarn in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 10:43
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 8 Business 10:29
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 8 Finance 10:26
Uzbekistan expanding ties with China through new agreements Business 10:25
Cement export from Turkey to Georgia down Turkey 10:13
Azerbaijani MP: CE position on Karabakh conflict reflects its true essence Politics 10:09
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:03
Iranian currency rates for June 8 Business 09:56
Export of Turkish steel to France down Turkey 09:55
Kazakhstan's oil extracting company opens tender for equipment overhaul Tenders 09:53
Uzbekistan reports new COVID-19 cases on June 8 Uzbekistan 09:42
Japan's service sector sentiment rises 7.6 points in May Other News 09:37
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 214 to 184,193 Europe 09:36
Trade exec talks Iran-France areas of cooperation Business 09:34
Iran to control COVID-19 through gathered family health profiles Iran 09:15
Oil prices extend gains on OPEC+ cuts, record China imports Oil&Gas 09:13
Kyrgyzstan’s reports 25 new COVID - 19 cases Kyrgyzstan 08:55
Global COVID-19 cases top 7 mln - Johns Hopkins University World 08:33
Kazakhstan reports 165 coronavirus-infected patients over past day Kazakhstan 08:17
Netherlands, Azerbaijan could create train connection Transport 08:12
S. Korea reports 38 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 11,814 Other News 07:53
North Korea's Kim stresses self-sufficient economy at a politburo meeting Other News 07:27
Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 06:55
Coronavirus recoveries in Turkey near 138,000, over 900 new infections Turkey 06:26
Violence against protesters, press unacceptable, says France's Le Drian Europe 05:51
Saudi Arabia's COVID-19 cases exceed 100,000 Arab World 05:15
UK anti-racism protests 'subverted by thuggery': PM Johnson Europe 04:47
U.S. New Orleans issues evacuation order as tropical storm approaching US 04:19
France sees 13 new deaths from COVID-19, lowest since March 10 Europe 03:35
Over 10,000 protest in Brussels against racism and injustice, dozens turn violent Europe 02:57
U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 110,000 -- Johns Hopkins University US 02:15
Russell seals third successive win in Virtual Azerbaijan GP as Leclerc struggles in Baku Society 01:36
Saying Trump 'drifted away' from Constitution, Colin Powell picks Biden US 01:02
McGregor announces his third retirement on Twitter Other News 00:26
WHO: Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 136,000 in past day World 7 June 23:59
Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 400,000 World 7 June 23:25
Mousavi: Iran ready to exchange other prisoners Politics 7 June 22:56
Spain reports only one new death from COVID-19 Europe 7 June 22:27
Amira Oron named ambassador to Egypt after yearlong hold-up Israel 7 June 21:52
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 7 June 21:32
Azerbaijan confirms 314 new COVID-19 cases Society 7 June 21:31
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden to meet George Floyd's family US 7 June 21:01
Thousands join Black Lives Matter protest outside U.S. Embassy in London Europe 7 June 20:36
Thailand takes live music festival to Zoom amid virus outbreak Other News 7 June 19:47
Lufthansa CEO promises Germans a 'homecoming guarantee' Transport 7 June 18:52
Japan declines to join U.S., others in condemning China for Hong Kong law: Kyodo Other News 7 June 18:03
Russia’s air transport agency seeks to resume flights with 15 countries in mid-July Transport 7 June 17:24
We thought too big, Renault says as it axes 15,000 jobs in cost-cutting reboot Finance 7 June 16:35
Anti-racism protests undoubtedly increase risk of coronavirus spread - UK health minister Europe 7 June 15:46
South Africa government, private hospitals agree deal on COVID-19 patients Other News 7 June 14:53
China will continue pushing for 'fast-track' entry arrangement with other countries Other News 7 June 13:56
Emirates, Etihad extend temporary salary cuts to Sept Transport 7 June 13:14
80-90% of people in some Iranian cities not infected with COVID-19 Society 7 June 12:30
Iran's Central Bank needs cohesive plan to hit inflation target - economist Commentary 7 June 12:09
Iran plans to expand electrification of public transport Oil&Gas 7 June 12:06
Iran’s education startups significantly grow amid Covid-19 outbreak Society 7 June 12:04
Turkish cement export to int'l markets on decline Turkey 7 June 12:02
Imports of goods from China to Georgia down Business 7 June 12:00
Turkey-Turkmenistan trade turnover grows Turkey 7 June 11:59
Business sector turnover expands in Georgia Business 7 June 11:58
Uzbekistan cuts import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 7 June 11:56
Kazakhstan import of Turkish-produced steel down by over half Turkey 7 June 11:55
Azerbaijani MP: PACE is platform demonstrating double standards Politics 7 June 11:45
Australian minister calls anti-racism protests "self-indulgent" Other News 7 June 11:14
Fujifilm says COVID-19 drug research may drag on into July Other News 7 June 10:07
All news