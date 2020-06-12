US Congress supports Jackson-Vanik amendment cancellation for Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The US Congress will initiate the adoption by the House of representatives of a resolution on the cancellation of the Jackson-Vanik amendment in relation to Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to Uzbekistan National News Agency.

This issue was discussed during an online briefing of lawmakers of the two countries.

Online briefing on Uzbekistan took place for US lawmakers within the framework of activities to strengthen interaction with the U.S. Congress, as well as further expand Uzbekistan –US Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation.

The event was attended by co-chairs and members of Caucus on Uzbekistan in the U.S. Congress Vicente Gonzalez, Trent Kelly, Don Bacon, Michael Guest, as well as congressmen Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon (Puerto Rico), Sheila Jackson Lee (Texas) and Buddy Carter (Georgia).

It was also attended by representatives of Humpty-Dumpty Institute, which organizes annual visits of congressmen abroad, Open World Center, which annually conducts programs for organizing study trips of Uzbekistan parliamentarians to the United States, and Congressional Research Service at Capitol Hill Library, the message said.

The American side was informed about the results of reforms in Uzbekistan and was provided detailed information about prospects for developing comprehensive Uzbekistan – American cooperation in politics, economy and security and inter-parliamentary interaction. Special attention was paid to implementation of legislative reforms.

Participants of the event were also informed about measures being taken to ensure macroeconomic stability, trouble-free operation of industries and sectors of the economy and effective social support for the population during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the event, agreements were reached on organizing a visit of American lawmakers to Uzbekistan in autumn.

According to the Jackson-Vanik amendment, most favored nation (MFN) treatment can be extended only to non-market economies whose emigration regime is liberal. The United States imposes sanctions against violators, mainly relating to the restriction of the admission of goods produced in this country to the American market.

Uzbekistan is now subject to a waiver from the amendment, which is subject to annual review at a US Congress hearing, the message said.