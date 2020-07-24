Azerbaijan establishes three new business associations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

New business associations were established in Azerbaijan - the Sand, Gravel and Stone Producers Association JSC, the Azerbaijani Jewelers Association JSC, and the Trade Networks JSC on the initiative and with the support of the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) under the Ministry of Economy, Trend reports referring to the agency.

According to the agency, all the three associations have already been registered and started their activities. They have been created to support the development of relevant areas, promote and implement initiatives in these sectors, coordinate entrepreneurs, especially small and medium-sized businesses, and expand cooperation between them.

The Agency for the Development of SMEs of Azerbaijan was established on the basis of the decree of President Ilham Aliyev on December 28, 2017. Its statute and structure were approved through the president’s decree dated June 26, 2018.

The agency is a public legal entity, which supports the development of small and medium businesses in the country, provides a number of services to the SMEs, coordinates and regulates the services rendered by state agencies in this area.