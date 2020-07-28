Azerbaijani economy minister takes part in 5th annual meeting of AIIB Board of Governors (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

The 5th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) was held in the format of videoconference on July 28, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told Trend on July 28.

The long-term trends and short-term macroeconomic changes in the development of the Asian region, the measures taken by AIIB in the fight against COVID-19, the support which is offered by the bank to the member-states and other issues were discussed at a meeting entitled "AIIB approach to support the members in the medium and long term prospects until 2030".

While delivering a speech, the guest of honor of the annual meeting, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping stressed that AIIB, uniting 102 participating countries, created in the direction of regional coordination for the development of the Asian infrastructure, has become an international financial institution.

Jinping expressed satisfaction with AIIB’s successful activity, the support rendered by the bank to the member-states during the coronavirus pandemic and made recommendations in connection with the upcoming activity of the bank.

While speaking at the event, AIIB Governor from Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of cooperation with AIIB and informed about the jointly implemented projects and the development of corporate policy during the next 10 years.

The statement was made that TANAP project supporting regional trade and energy security of Europe is one of the successful examples of cooperation with AIIB.

Stressing that Azerbaijan has an advantageous geographical position, the minister of economy informed the participants that by creating a modern infrastructure, Azerbaijan turned into an international transport hub, as well as the role of the shortest transport route between Asia and Europe - the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the new Baku port in expanding the cooperation among the regional countries.