Azerbaijan purchases equipment to support production of medical masks during COVID-19 (ФОТО)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4

Trend:

With the financial support of the EU and within cooperation of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the State Agency on Vocational Education, technical equipment to support the production of medical masks in Azerbaijan during the COVID-19 pandemic was purchased, Trend reports.

As part of this initiative, one ton of raw materials and equipment used for the production of modern masks was delivered to Baku through the UNDP international supply chain. The equipment was installed at the Baku State Center for Professional Education on Tourism and Social Services.

Currently, 85 people are involved in the masks' production process. The workshop, which operates around the clock, produces 100,000 medical masks daily. The masks can be purchased at pharmacies.

This initiative is part of an EU-funded project implemented by UNDP and the State Agency on Vocational Education to further strengthen and modernize the vocational education system in Azerbaijan.

