Azerbaijani customs official partakes in WCO Customs Co-operation Council meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Eldar Janahsvili - Trend:

Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee (SCC), Colonel-General of the country's customs service, Deputy Chairman of the World Customs Organization (WCO) for the European region Safar Mehdiyev took part in a meeting of the WCO's Customs Co-operation Council, which was held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports with reference to SCC.

The meeting was attended by WCO Secretary General Kunio Mikuriya, Acting Chairman of the Customs Co-operation Council Ahmad Al Khalifa and deputy chairmen of the council for five WCO regions.

Mehdiyev first proposed to hold meetings at the regional level and discuss the results achieved within the council, stressing the importance of changing the procedural rules related to the WCO activities.

During the meeting, Mehdiyev touched upon security issues, noting that WCO makes a special statement on the subject.

He also emphasized the importance of preparing instructions for ports and customs structures operating there in connection with transportation and storage of goods.

WCO Secretary General Kunio Mikuriya spoke about the current situation, as well as about innovations in the organization's activities.

He touched upon issues related to amendments to the budgetary and harmonized system, which were discussed at the council’s meeting on June 2, 2020, and stressed the importance of regulating the organization's activities on the basis of the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mikuriya further noted that WCO is currently successfully working in an online format.

Speaking about the explosion in Lebanon’s Beirut city, Mikuriya stressed the importance of paying special attention to security issues and improving existing standards in this sphere.

WCO Secretary General emphasized that the activities of the organization must be adjusted to the conditions of the coronavirus pandemic.

In turn, Acting Chairman of the Customs Co-operation Council Ahmad Al Khalifa noted that all the vice-chairmen succeeded in their duties during the current period and expressed gratitude for the fruitful work.

Ahmad Al Khalifa also spoke about financial issues and improving the governance structure of the organization.

Issues related to the council’s meeting to be held in December 2020 and the upcoming elections to the relevant structures were also discussed.

During the videoconference, WCO Deputy Chairman for the European Region Safar Mehdiyev spoke about the significance of the current meeting.

He further noted that he support holding of elections to the Supreme Body of the Customs Co-operation Council in December this year.

Following the discussions, it was decided that the structure's activities are to be continued in the online format, while in the future, they will be carried according to the real conditions.

