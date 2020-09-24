Overhaul of Azerbaijani ‘Rasul Rza' dry-cargo ship completed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

The overhaul of the ‘Rasul Rza’ dry-cargo ship, which belongs to the sea transport fleet of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO) CJSC, has been completed, Trend reports citing the company.

The ship is sailing in outer waters, said the company.

“The ship's main and auxiliary engines, as well as mechanisms (pumps) have been repaired at the Zigh shipyard. Along with this, the installation of pipes, electrical installation, as well as work on automation and welding of the hull was carried out on the ship,” said the ASCO.

“Moreover, the underwater and surface parts of the ship were completely cleaned with abrasive sand and painted. The living and service areas have been renovated to modern standards,” the ASCO said.

After the completion of the repair, the ship was successfully tested and was handed over to the seamen.

The ‘Rasul Rza’ dry-cargo ship is again involved in cargo transportation in the waters outside the Caspian Sea.

The ‘Rasul Rza’ dry-cargo ship has been sailing in external waters flying the Azerbaijani flag since 2016. The ship is 108.33 meters long and 16.74 meters wide and its carrying capacity is 5,200 tons.