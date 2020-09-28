Azerbaijan's Agro Service lowers fertilizer prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Agro Service OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture lowered the prices of ammophos fertilizers to meet the needs of farmers and ensure the availability of fertilizers, Trend reports citing the company.

According to the company, the price of 1 ton of ammophos fertilizers sold by it declined from 1,000 manat ($588.2) to 933.3 manat ($549), the amount is withdrawn from the farmer's card (70 percent) from 35 manat ($20.5) to 32.6 manat ($19.1) per bag, and the amount of farmers’ payments at their own expense (30 percent) was reduced from 15 manat ($8.8) to 14 manat ($8.2).

Under the new subsidy rules, a 70-percent discount on fertilizer purchases is paid from the subsidy amount on the farmer's card, 30 percent from the farmer's own funds, and the full cost of pesticides from the subsidy amount on the farmer's card.

Currently, the company sells seasonal mineral fertilizers on preferential terms in villages being distant from the regional center. Employees of Agro Service in many cases provide free home delivery of fertilizers.

During the mobile sale, citizens can receive mineral fertilizers under the new subsidy rules without additional documents by presenting their Farmer's Card and ID card.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept.28).