Aggressive policy of Armenia greatly hinders economic co-op in region - minister (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

The aggressive policy of Armenia seriously endangers economic cooperation in the region, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister, Director of Azerbaijani Office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Mikayil Jabbarov said.

Jabbarov made the statement at a plenary session within the framework of the 29-th annual meeting of the EBRD Board of Directors, held in the format of a videoconference with the participation of representatives of the EBRD member countries and international organizations, Trend reports on Oct.8 referring to the ministry.

He noted the importance of developing relations between Azerbaijan and EBRD, which is a reliable and important partner for the country. By joining the EBRD donor countries in November 2019, Azerbaijan has strengthened its ties with the EBRD.

The minister also spoke about the large-scale measures of social and economic support carried out to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Azerbaijani economy.

He also emphasized that in the post-pandemic period the development of the digital economy, agriculture and the processing industry, construction mining, petrochemical, transport and logistics, trade, tourism, ICT and other sectors has been identified as the main priority.

As Jabbarov pointed out, Azerbaijan has sufficient resources to adequately meet new challenges, as well as evaluates the support measures offered by international financial institutions, including EBRD, and in this context, the EBRD Solidarity Package should be especially noted.