Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers amends some rules of Cadastre Land Management Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has amended the rules for the use and protection of the Cadastre Land Management Center, Trend reports.

In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers amended the resolution on the approval of some normative legal acts regarding the Cadastre Land Management Center, monitoring of land plots, and land management.

According to the amendments, in line with the Law on Enforcement Proceedings, executive officials will be given the right to use the information and materials of the fund to carry out enforcement actions on written or electronic requests.

At the same time, in line with the Law ‘On Enforcement Proceedings’, the data of the Cadastre Land Management Center will also be used in the implementation of enforcement actions.