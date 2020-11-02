Azerbaijani Agency of SMEs announces competition for entrepreneurs, managers

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.2

Trend:

The joint German-Azerbaijani program to improve the skills of managers in the Azerbaijani business community, coordinated by Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) continues to work in the online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing the agency.

The agency has announced a competition for entrepreneurs and managers wishing to participate in a virtual training course on economic cooperation, which will be held in 2021.

In the course, which will be organized in English, professional management instructors will organize pieces of training for the participants, virtual exchange of experience with German companies, and business meetings on practical management skills.

Those who successfully complete the course will be awarded an international certificate.

Participation in the program is free.

Entrepreneurs and managers wishing to participate in the virtual training course must electronically submit the relevant documents to the agency until November 22, 2020.

Course participants will be selected through an online competition by specialists from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

Information about the program and the required documents for participation in the course can be obtained via the agency’s website www.smb.gov.az and https://bit.ly/389xFlo.