Irrigation System Department of Azerbaijan's Gubadly restored

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

The Irrigation Systems Department of Gubadly district has been restored, Dilgam Sharifov, representative of Melioration and Water Management OJSC said, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the event held on November 14 to restore melioration and irrigation systems in the territories liberated from the occupation, Chairman of the Amelioration and Water Management OJSC Ahmad Ahmadzade announced the establishment of the department.

After the event, the head of the department was appointed.

Under the leadership of the deputy chairman of the structure, a commission was created to take inventory of objects on the balance sheet of Amelioration and Water Management OJSC in places liberated from occupation, a preliminary assessment of their condition and preparatory measures.

The Irrigation Systems Department of Gubadly had 5,300 hectares of irrigated areas, 998 km of irrigation canals, 7 pumping stations, 129 irrigation installations and 1 hydroelectric complex (Hyakaryachay hydroelectric complex).