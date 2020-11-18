Azerbaijan starts construction of road to Shusha (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Construction of a new road to the city of Shusha has begun, Anar Najafli, Spokesman for the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, told Trend.

According to Najafli, the new road will start from the village of Ahmadbayli in the Fuzuli district and will be laid to Shusha through the city of Fuzuli, the villages of Taghaverdi and Dashalty.

“Three days have passed since the start of construction work. It is being built taking into account the future prospects of the region and will be six-lane - three lanes in each direction. The main part of the road will be four-lane. Two lanes will be service lanes and are intended for the movement of trucks and special equipment. It is expected that the overall completion of the 101.5-km road will take a year and a half. But this doesn’t mean that there will be no traffic on this road for a year and a half. As the road sections are built, they will be put into operation. The road is being built by both local and foreign companies. Considering the terrain, specialized construction companies from Turkey have been involved in the construction of the road,” Najafli said.

The spokesman added that the new road is not related to the previously functioning Aghdam-Khankandi-Shusha road.

On November 17, 2020, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures for the design and construction of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway. According to the decree, in order to design and build it, 50 million manat ($29.4 million) is initially allocated to the State Agency for of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads from the reserve fund of the president of Azerbaijan envisaged in the 2020 state budget of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to provide financing in the amount specified in part one of the order. It also was instructed to provide, when distributing public investment expenditures in the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021, the necessary financial resources to continue construction of the highway specified in this decree.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve issues arising from the order.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 18)