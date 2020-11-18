Azerbaijan assesses damage caused by Armenians to villages of Barda district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The amount of damage caused as a result of shelling of Azerbaijan’s Barda district by the Armenian Armed Forces is being assessed, Elchin Ibrahimov, member of the State Commission created to establish and eliminate damage caused to the civilians as a result of the provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces, told Trend on Nov. 18.

“Presently, the members of the Working Group are assessing the damage caused to six villages of Barda district,” Ibrahimov added. “Big damage was caused to six villages and the regional center in Barda district. The Working Group has been assessing the damage during a week.”

The investigation has already been completed in the villages and members of the Commission have begun investigation in the district center. The regional center of Barda was greatly damaged during the Armenian provocation. Presently, the amount of damage is being assessed on the territory of the district.

Members of the State Commission were sent to Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Tartar, Barda, Fuzuli, Ganja, Beylagan, Goranboy, Naftalan and other districts.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on November 6, 2020 "On measures to assess and eliminate damage caused to the civilians, state property, including infrastructure facilities, as well as to business entities as a result of the aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces that began on September 27, 2020 against the territory of Azerbaijan during the Patriotic War".

The State Commission was created to ensure the assessment and elimination of this damage. The Commission was instructed to assess the damage within two months and proceeding from the results of the assessment, to submit the proposals on the funds required to eliminate the caused damage, fully restore the damaged facilities and carry out repair and construction work, to the Azerbaijani president.