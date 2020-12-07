ATM services launched in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

For the first time in many years, the use of the services of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) has become available in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, the IBA told Trend.

Thus, a mobile ATM of the IBA has been put into operation in the village of Hadrut, Khojavand district, the bank noted.

"Through the ATM, a number of operations, including making payments, making transfers, as well as the cashout, can be performed," the bank said.

The bank plans to open offices for customer service in the liberated territories of the country, install ATMs, the IBA added.