Azerbaijan appeals to entrepreneurs wishing to set up business in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The entrepreneurs wishing to do business in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation can submit business projects to the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency, Trend reports citing the Agency on Dec. 14.

The Agency will provide the entrepreneurs with information, recommendations, support, and other services on the economic and investment potential of these territories.

The entrepreneurs wishing to establish the business in the liberated territories must fill out a form - https://bit.ly/37dIt12 and send it to e-mail: [email protected]

Additional information can be obtained at: (+994) 50 551 52 53 and (+994) 55 500 12 30, contact – Ayaz Adilov.