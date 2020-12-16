Ukraine harvests 65.4 mln tons of grain in 2020

Ukraine harvested 65.4 million tons of cereals and legumes in 2020, which is 13 percent less than last year, the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture reported on its official website, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the ministry's report, this year, Ukraine harvested 25.1 million tons of wheat, 29.8 million tons of corn, 7.8 million tons of barley, and 13.1 million tons of sunflower seeds.

"This year, the gross grain harvest amounted to 65.4 million tons, which is three times more than the needs of the domestic market, and also allows us to maintain a leading position in the export of agricultural products," the Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Igor Petrashko said.

The minister explained the crops' harvest decline by atypical weather conditions and restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine's agricultural production continues to be profitable.