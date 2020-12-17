Cabinet of Ministers amends Azerbaijan's budget classification

Economy 17 December 2020 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers made an amendment to the decree ‘On approval of the unified budget classification of the Republic of Azerbaijan’ dated October 11, 2018, Trend reports.

The respective order was signed by the country’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The amendment aims to ensure that the unified budget classification is in line with the changes made to the Law on Health Insurance.

So, the words ‘social allocations’ in terms of income of the classification were replaced by the words ‘social payments and payments for mandatory health insurance’, some paragraphs were excluded, and auxiliary sections were added.

In accordance with the amendment, social benefits and payments for mandatory health insurance (MHI), depending on the social programs implemented by the state, are divided into payments for social security, social needs, unemployment insurance, and MHI.

